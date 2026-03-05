Short Interest in Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN) Decreases By 14.4%

Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,004 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the January 29th total of 18,696 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,640 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,640 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grande Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grande Group stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Grande Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Grande Group alerts:

Grande Group Stock Performance

GRAN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 6,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,063. Grande Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

About Grande Group

Grande Group ( NASDAQ:GRAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and all of our business is carried out by our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiary in Hong Kong, Grande Capital. Grande Capital is a boutique financial firm that focuses on providing quality corporate finance advisory services to clients in Asia. Grande Capital is a licensed corporation under the SFO to engage in Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities in Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grande Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.