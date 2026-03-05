Short Interest in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN) Drops By 13.9%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,973 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the January 29th total of 6,937 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of RSJN stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (RSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price return of RSP ETF up to a predetermined upside cap while providing a buffer against the first 10% losses over a one-year period. RSJN was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.