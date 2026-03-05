Short Interest in Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Declines By 20.1%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 92,431 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 29th total of 115,701 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,491 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 18.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 18.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,491 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Freight Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Freight Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Freight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGT opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Freight Technologies has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $69.80. The company has a market cap of $660,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported ($5.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter. Freight Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 40.28%.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware on November 17, 2020. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or other similar business combination with one or more businesses, with a primary focus on the freight, transportation and logistics sectors.

Freight Technologies seeks to leverage its blank-check structure to target companies involved in freight transportation, supply chain management and technology-enabled logistics services.

