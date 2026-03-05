Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Decreases By 14.4%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 94,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the January 29th total of 109,788 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,804 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,804 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Beneficient Trading Down 1.8%

Beneficient stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Beneficient has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Get Beneficient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BENF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beneficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beneficient in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beneficient

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beneficient stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Beneficient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Beneficient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. The company offers Ben AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks, and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.