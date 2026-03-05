Short Interest in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACLC) Increases By 21.0%

American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,185 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 29th total of 5,112 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,049 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,049 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,711,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,362,000 after purchasing an additional 505,119 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of American Century Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 300,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Pursuit Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,444,000. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Century Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $654,000.

American Century Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

American Century Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. American Century Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81.

About American Century Large Cap Equity ETF

The American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (ACLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis/NYSE non-transparent model. ACLC was launched on Jul 13, 2020 and is issued by American Century Investments.

