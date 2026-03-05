Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Increases By 20.2%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 595,408 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 29th total of 495,198 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,218 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,218 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its position in Airbus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 31,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbus by 4.1% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbus by 63.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbus in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Trading Down 1.9%

EADSF opened at $206.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.58. Airbus has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $259.00.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) is a European multinational aerospace corporation that designs, manufactures and delivers a broad range of commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems. The company operates through four main divisions: Commercial Aircraft, Helicopters, Defence and Space, and an integrated digital services unit. Airbus is renowned for its commercial jetliners, with product families including the single-aisle A320 series, wide-body A330, long-range A350 and the super-jumbo A380, serving airlines worldwide.

In its Helicopters division, Airbus produces a range of civil and military rotorcraft, such as the H125, H145 and H225 series, which are used in roles spanning emergency medical services, law enforcement, offshore transport and VIP transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.