Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.55 and last traded at $84.2890, with a volume of 9835579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

More Shell News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

Get Shell alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Management continues sizable share buy‑backs — Shell reported multiple on‑market and off‑market purchases on 3 March and 4 March as part of its recently announced buy‑back programme, reducing share count and supporting EPS and investor returns. Read More. Read More.

Management continues sizable share buy‑backs — Shell reported multiple on‑market and off‑market purchases on 3 March and 4 March as part of its recently announced buy‑back programme, reducing share count and supporting EPS and investor returns. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management highlights growth opportunity in Brazil — Shell’s Brazil CEO said the Middle East tensions create an “enormous opportunity” for investment in Brazilian oil assets, signaling potential upstream growth and capital deployment that investors may welcome. Read More.

Management highlights growth opportunity in Brazil — Shell’s Brazil CEO said the Middle East tensions create an “enormous opportunity” for investment in Brazilian oil assets, signaling potential upstream growth and capital deployment that investors may welcome. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry report shows long‑term LNG infrastructure growth — A 2026–2035 LNG infrastructure report projects significant market expansion (and names Shell as a major player). This underpins sector tailwinds but is not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More.

Industry report shows long‑term LNG infrastructure growth — A 2026–2035 LNG infrastructure report projects significant market expansion (and names Shell as a major player). This underpins sector tailwinds but is not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Director conditional share award filed — A PDMR (Andrew Smith) received a conditional award under Shell’s Share Plan; routine executive awards are standard comp disclosure rather than a directional signal. Read More.

Director conditional share award filed — A PDMR (Andrew Smith) received a conditional award under Shell’s Share Plan; routine executive awards are standard comp disclosure rather than a directional signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Operational contract: TLP riser services — Shell selected Velesto for TLP riser services; a project‑level award that supports operations but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Read More.

Operational contract: TLP riser services — Shell selected Velesto for TLP riser services; a project‑level award that supports operations but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal setback on LNG arbitration — A court rejected Shell’s challenge to an LNG arbitration award, boosting peer Venture Global’s shares and creating potential legal/financial uncertainty for Shell. This outcome is a clear near‑term negative that could cap upside. Read More.

Legal setback on LNG arbitration — A court rejected Shell’s challenge to an LNG arbitration award, boosting peer Venture Global’s shares and creating potential legal/financial uncertainty for Shell. This outcome is a clear near‑term negative that could cap upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Committed to backstop Raízen with ~$668M — Shell’s Brazil unit said it will backstop Raízen with a ~3.5 billion reais (~$668M) commitment to support the ethanol/sugar partner. This is strategic but represents a sizeable capital commitment that investors will watch for financial impact. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Shell from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shell from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shell Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $235.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.64). Shell had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.52%.The company had revenue of $64.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in Shell by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell’s principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.