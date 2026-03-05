SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Trading Down 8% – What’s Next?

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) traded down 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.8025.

SES Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Get SES alerts:

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ses S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) is a leading global satellite operator headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg. The company provides end-to-end satellite communications services, leveraging a fleet of geostationary satellites under the ASTRA and SES brands, as well as medium-earth orbit satellites through its O3b network. SES serves a diverse range of customers in the broadcast, telecom, maritime, aviation and government sectors, delivering managed video distribution and high-throughput data connectivity solutions worldwide.

The company’s video business enables broadcasters and content distributors to reach television audiences across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.