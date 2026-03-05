ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.08 and last traded at $120.52. 26,363,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 19,947,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.86.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $225.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.06.

ServiceNow Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.11 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,393,800. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,912. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 93.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

