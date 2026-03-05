Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Sells Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (Republican-West Virginia) recently sold shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). In a filing disclosed on March 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Paychex stock on February 20th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 2/10/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/10/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 2/9/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) on 12/11/2025.

Shares of PAYX opened at $95.79 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.89 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average of $116.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 26.45%.The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

