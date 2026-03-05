Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $7.94 Million Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,330 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,936,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.21% of United States Lime & Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 413.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 54,900.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.98. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $137.96.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $87.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 23.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on USLM

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) is a producer and supplier of lime and limestone products in the United States. The company operates quarries and processing facilities across the country, specializing in the extraction and production of quicklime, hydrated lime, limestone aggregates and dolomite for use in steel manufacturing, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture and other industrial applications.

With a network of quarries concentrated in Florida and additional mining and distribution sites in other states, United States Lime & Minerals combines kiln operations and grinding plants to offer a comprehensive range of calcium‐ and magnesium‐based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.