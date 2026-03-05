Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,780 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Dbs Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Positive Sentiment: Starbucks will open a corporate office in Nashville later this year to support Southeast growth and relocate some supply‑chain roles — this signals a strategic push to optimize logistics and be closer to growth markets, which can lower costs and aid expansion.

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary says the corporate-office pivot has already given SBUX a short-term boost as investors price in potential efficiency gains.

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated a Buy and a $100 price target, highlighting operational initiatives and cost savings aimed at EPS recovery — analyst support can help underpin the rally.

Positive Sentiment: Operational improvements: Starbucks is rolling out two store changes across ~1,000 stores in 2026 to restore customer experience — a direct attempt to drive traffic and same-store sales.

Positive Sentiment: Product/channel expansion: Starbucks is launching new ready-to-drink and grocery/convenience items to capture incremental retail sales beyond cafes. Diversification of revenue streams can support margins.

Neutral Sentiment: Media/trending coverage (Zacks, Yahoo) is raising visibility of SBUX among retail traders — higher attention can amplify moves in either direction but isn't fundamental on its own.

Neutral Sentiment: Positive media endorsements (e.g., Jim Cramer saying he's a "big believer") can support sentiment but are not a substitute for clearer fundamental improvement.

Neutral Sentiment: The Nashville move includes relocating some Seattle supply‑chain jobs; this could produce local pushback and transitional costs, a mixed signal for near‑term execution.

Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings: Starbucks missed EPS estimates last quarter (reported $0.56 vs. $0.59 est.), carries a high P/E and negative ROE — these fundamentals keep expectations elevated and increase sensitivity to execution missteps.

Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure and store closures: Analysis warns that closed stores have opened the door for competitors in some markets, which could weigh on traffic recovery and margins.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average is $87.78. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $112.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

