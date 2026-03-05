Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 15,605 Shares of SiTime Corporation $SITM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,605 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.14% of SiTime worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth about $64,873,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,887,000 after buying an additional 132,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,764,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,841,000 after buying an additional 123,287 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 455.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after buying an additional 107,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,182,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITM. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.38.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.20, for a total value of $738,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 431,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,350,042.80. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.73, for a total value of $1,511,055.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,379.82. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $9,851,457. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $383.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.46. SiTime Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $446.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.70 and a beta of 2.53.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $113.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.91 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

