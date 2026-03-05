Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 30,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,721,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $513.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $570.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

Get Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.