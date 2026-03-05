Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.19 Million Stake in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,166 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.11% of BellRing Brands worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4,110.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 161.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 42.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key BellRing Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting BellRing Brands this week:

Neutral Sentiment: BellRing recently reported a modest revenue and EPS beat for its most recent quarter (revenue up ~0.8% y/y and EPS above estimates), but investors appear focused on the new litigation risk rather than the quarter’s results.

BellRing recently reported a modest revenue and EPS beat for its most recent quarter (revenue up ~0.8% y/y and EPS above estimates), but investors appear focused on the new litigation risk rather than the quarter’s results. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman updated its notice alleging BellRing misled investors about the true drivers of 2025 sales and quantifies a large market value impact; counsel warns of the March 23 lead‑plaintiff deadline. Hagens Berman Scrutinizing BellRing Brands (BRBR)

Hagens Berman updated its notice alleging BellRing misled investors about the true drivers of 2025 sales and quantifies a large market value impact; counsel warns of the March 23 lead‑plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: Kahn Swick & Foti links the class action to alleged inventory issues and a ~52% stock decline, calling for investor contact ahead of the March 23 deadline — amplifies concerns about operational disclosures. BellRing Brands, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action (KSF)

Kahn Swick & Foti links the class action to alleged inventory issues and a ~52% stock decline, calling for investor contact ahead of the March 23 deadline — amplifies concerns about operational disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and Rosen Global issued reminders about the March 23 lead‑plaintiff deadline for purchases during Nov 19, 2024–Aug 4, 2025, increasing the volume of solicitations and investor attention. Rosen Law Firm Deadline Notice

Rosen Law Firm and Rosen Global issued reminders about the March 23 lead‑plaintiff deadline for purchases during Nov 19, 2024–Aug 4, 2025, increasing the volume of solicitations and investor attention. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky and other firms highlight alleged misrepresentations about consumer demand, retailer destocking and competitive pressures — these allegations target core revenue drivers and raise regulatory/legal exposure. Levi & Korsinsky Litigation Alert

Levi & Korsinsky and other firms highlight alleged misrepresentations about consumer demand, retailer destocking and competitive pressures — these allegations target core revenue drivers and raise regulatory/legal exposure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple additional plaintiff firms (Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz, Portnoy, Bernstein Liebhard, Gross, Berger Montague, Frank Cruz) have issued notices or filed suits — the volume of filings/solicitations heightens market uncertainty and potential settlement/defense costs. Faruqi & Faruqi Deadline Notice

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.