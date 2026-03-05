Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 109,594 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 110,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ares Management by 48.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Ares Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Ares Management from $222.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,729.31. This trade represents a 41.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.43 per share, for a total transaction of $59,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,801.62. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $195.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.41.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.26). Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 319.53%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

