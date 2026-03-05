Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 371.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays set a $206.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $256.00 price target on Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $932,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 72,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,836,407.24. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $346,155.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,544.94. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 82,497 shares of company stock worth $19,196,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $221.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

Read More

