Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,749,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,365,000 after buying an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,069,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,016,000 after acquiring an additional 520,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,738,000 after purchasing an additional 460,283 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,503,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,687,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,954,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,966,000 after purchasing an additional 268,504 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:J opened at $138.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.98.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

