Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $39.2290, with a volume of 979553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Seabridge Gold from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seabridge Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,178,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,296,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,002 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,891,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,071,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,184,000 after purchasing an additional 339,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,131,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,396,000 after purchasing an additional 302,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

