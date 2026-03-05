Scott Burrows Sells 2,500 Shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Stock

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Burrows sold 2,500 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,456.10. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3%

SYRE stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $45.76.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYRE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Spyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. JonesTrading raised Spyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

