Scotiabank Comments on Mosaic’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Mosaic in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Mosaic’s FY2027 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.94.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE MOS opened at $26.04 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 395.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 87,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 65.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 157,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $12,678,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.07%.

About Mosaic

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

