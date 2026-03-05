Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.48, but opened at $45.25. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $45.1590, with a volume of 294,945 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.
- Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target from $50 to $70 and kept an “outperform” rating (~47.6% upside vs. the current price). BMO Raises PT to $70
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its target to $58 and maintained a “buy” rating (~22% upside). Citigroup Raises PT to $58
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its target to $58 and kept an “overweight” rating (similar ~22% upside). Piper Sandler PT Raise Street Insider
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” and a $58 target. HC Wainwright Reaffirmation TickerReport
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results narrowly beat expectations — reported EPS (net loss) was ($0.76) vs. consensus (~$0.86), which analysts viewed positively relative to estimates. Earnings Release / Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings and Q&A transcripts are now available (multiple outlets posted call transcripts), useful for digging into pipeline updates and management tone. Seeking Alpha Transcript InsiderMonkey Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the corrected press release clarifies net loss per share was $0.76 for Q4 vs. $0.61 a year earlier — an increase in the loss year‑over‑year, underscoring ongoing unprofitability. BusinessWire Correction
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Scholar Rock
In other news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 9,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $420,398.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,618.11. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $193,425.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 126,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,338.36. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,778. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Seasons Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Scholar Rock Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.
The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
