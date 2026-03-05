Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.48, but opened at $45.25. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $45.1590, with a volume of 294,945 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

More Scholar Rock News

Here are the key news stories impacting Scholar Rock this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scholar Rock

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 9,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $420,398.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,618.11. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $193,425.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 126,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,338.36. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,778. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Seasons Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.