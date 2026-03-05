SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.17.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $196.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.67. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $177.49 and a 12-month high of $245.16.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.22. SBA Communications had a net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 523.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $27,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 105.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.