Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Samsara also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.120-0.130 EPS.
Samsara Stock Performance
NYSE IOT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.85. 18,728,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.13 and a beta of 1.60. Samsara has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Samsara
Insider Activity at Samsara
In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,360. This trade represents a 74.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,360. This represents a 74.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,923,463 shares of company stock valued at $92,883,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Samsara
Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Samsara reported $0.18 EPS vs. $0.13 consensus and revenue of $444.3M vs. $422.3M expected, showing better-than-forecast top- and bottom-line execution. View Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Strong FY27 guidance — Management raised FY2027 EPS view to $0.650–0.690 (consensus ~$0.33) and revenue guidance around $2.0B, signaling confident, above-consensus growth expectations that justify the intraday rally. Samsara Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Raised Q1 2027 outlook — Q1 EPS guidance of $0.120–0.130 vs. $0.07 consensus and revenue guidance roughly $454–456M above estimates, suggesting continued near-term momentum. Samsara Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Positive market reaction covered by media — Analysts and media noted the beat + guidance, e.g., Investors Business Daily reported the stock popped on the results; KeyBanc reiterated a Buy, supporting demand but not a fundamental change by itself. Samsara Stock Pops On Q4 Earnings Beat, Strong Fiscal 2027 Guidance KeyBanc Remains a Buy on Samsara (IOT)
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability still weak — Despite the beat, Samsara remains unprofitable on a net margin (-2.79%) and ROE (-3.49%), and the company’s P/E is negative; longer-term valuation and path to sustained profitability remain risk factors for investors.
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage — Several preview pieces anticipated the print; these helped set expectations but did not materially change the outcome. Samsara Inc (IOT) Q4 2026 Earnings Report Preview: What To Expect Samsara (IOT) To Report Earnings Tomorrow: Here Is What To Expect
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Samsara by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
About Samsara
Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.
The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Samsara
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.