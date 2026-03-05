Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Samsara also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.120-0.130 EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.85. 18,728,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.13 and a beta of 1.60. Samsara has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research lowered Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Samsara from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,360. This trade represents a 74.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,360. This represents a 74.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,923,463 shares of company stock valued at $92,883,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Samsara

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Samsara by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.