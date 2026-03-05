SALT Price Hits $0.0086 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, SALT has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $154.03 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004385 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.00857487 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

