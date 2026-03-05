Saitama Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.38 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Saitama coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Saitama has traded flat against the US dollar. Saitama has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $10.00 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,710,298,440 coins and its circulating supply is 44,701,355,157 coins. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,710,298,439.59092177 with 44,701,355,157.07475214 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00016505 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

