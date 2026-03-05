SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Trading 6.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $14.83. 644,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,772,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SailPoint from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SailPoint from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Get SailPoint alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SailPoint

SailPoint Stock Up 8.8%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.35 million. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at SailPoint

In related news, insider Abby Payne sold 3,582 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $70,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 678,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,284,252.99. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $83,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,559.07. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 354,243 shares of company stock worth $6,924,823 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SailPoint in the fourth quarter worth $234,681,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,453,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SailPoint by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,593 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,203,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the third quarter worth about $26,365,000.

About SailPoint

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.