Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.7193. Approximately 13,129,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,541,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.35.

Get Sabre alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sabre

Sabre Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $715.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $666.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in Sabre by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 38,523,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958,212 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 57.7% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,350,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after buying an additional 7,082,948 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,377,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,660,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,054,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world’s principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre’s suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.