Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.8193. 8,439,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 10,974,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SABR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Sabre Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $626.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $666.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 970.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world’s principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre’s suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

