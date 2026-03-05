Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 316 and last traded at GBX 307, with a volume of 968494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.
Ruffer Investment Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 295.38. The stock has a market cap of £913.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.25.
About Ruffer Investment
We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.
If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.
The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.
