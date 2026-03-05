RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $200.10 and last traded at $203.95. 6,912,728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 6,678,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.82.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

RTX Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $273.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

