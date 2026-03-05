Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 204,500 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.72% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 825.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 151.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,406 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 261.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,588 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 135.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,694 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.51 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 109.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on WGO

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.