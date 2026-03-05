Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc $CASS

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,552 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.16% of Cass Information Systems worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 301,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 92.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 264,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASS. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cass Information Systems from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems, Inc has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations.

