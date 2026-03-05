Royce & Associates LP Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. $CLB

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 331,918 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.95% of Core Laboratories worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE CLB opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $768.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Core Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

About Core Laboratories

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company’s portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

