Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Price Target to $12.00

Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 97.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BULL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Webull from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ BULL opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.04. Webull has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webull during the third quarter worth about $231,084,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Webull by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 11,522,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,418,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. HSG Holding Ltd lifted its stake in Webull by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HSG Holding Ltd now owns 9,553,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,298,000 after acquiring an additional 96,359 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its stake in Webull by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 7,198,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,816 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webull in the 4th quarter valued at $38,850,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

