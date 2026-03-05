Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Price Target to $12.00

Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 97.69% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BULL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Webull from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Webull Trading Up 1.8%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webull during the third quarter worth about $231,084,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Webull by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 11,522,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,418,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. HSG Holding Ltd lifted its stake in Webull by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HSG Holding Ltd now owns 9,553,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,298,000 after acquiring an additional 96,359 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its stake in Webull by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 7,198,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,816 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webull in the 4th quarter valued at $38,850,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Webull News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Webull this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record full-year revenue of $571M and record net deposits of $8.6B (up ~91%), signaling healthy customer inflows and platform monetization potential. Webull Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted robust revenue growth (Q4 revenue up ~49.8% y/y) and plans for global product expansion — supports the view that growth is intact. Webull Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company aims to double premium subscribers and expand its B2B platform in 2026, leaning on AI to drive engagement — if successful, this could increase recurring revenue and margins over time. Webull aims to double premium subscribers and expand B2B platform in 2026 as AI drives platform growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail on guidance, margins and product roadmaps — investors can use these to judge medium-term profitability. Webull Corporation (BULL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Company filed a correction to its press release (administrative) — no new operational detail was highlighted. /C O R R E C T I O N — Webull Corporation/
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis notes (wedge pattern) suggest a possible rebound after the earnings reaction; these are short-term technical signals rather than fundamentals. Webull stock wedge pattern points to a rebound after Q4 earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus — the company reported below-consensus earnings (reported as $0.01 EPS in some releases vs. ~$0.05 consensus; some providers showed $0.03), raising near-term profitability concerns despite strong revenue. Webull posted quarterly earnings results
- Negative Sentiment: Shares slipped in extended trading on the mixed report and EPS miss; market reaction reflects tension between growth metrics and short-term profitability pressures. Webull Stock Slips On Mixed Q4 Report: What To Know
- Negative Sentiment: Outlets noted the stock recently traded near its 52-week low before earnings, amplifying sensitivity to any earnings disappointment. Webull faces earnings test after stock plunges near 52-week low
About Webull
Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.
In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.
