Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given New GBX 1,250 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,250 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,286.50.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 4.6%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 1,363 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 196.45 and a 52-week high of GBX 537.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,252.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,161.37.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 29.55 EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a return on equity of 227.54% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Birgit Behrendt purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,096 per share, with a total value of £1,096. Also, insider Helen McCabe sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,164, for a total value of £22,430.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,922 shares of company stock worth $3,895,082 and sold 13,655 shares worth $16,352,876. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

