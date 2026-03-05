RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,119,737 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 29th total of 3,599,984 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,652 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,652 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $59.00 target price on RLI and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Get RLI alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RLI

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

Institutional Trading of RLI

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $115,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 100,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,440.82. The trade was a 2.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes bought 5,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $287,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 143,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,225.50. This represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 3,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in RLI by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 622,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.50. RLI has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $81.79.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. RLI had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $465.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corporation (NYSE:RLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI’s approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.