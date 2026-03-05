Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Mizuho

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 142.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RGTI. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Rigetti Computing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $58.15.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rigetti Computing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at $23,459,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,007,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 215,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

