REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $36.46, with a volume of 61888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on REX. Weiss Ratings upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on REX

REX American Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.73.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.45. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $175.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 129,911 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in REX American Resources by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 84,640 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.