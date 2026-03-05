Reviewing Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Angi has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuniu has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Angi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Angi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angi 4.25% 4.41% 2.50% Tuniu 1.09% 3.41% 1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Angi and Tuniu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angi 2 4 3 0 2.11 Tuniu 1 0 0 0 1.00

Angi currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.65%. Given Angi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Angi is more favorable than Tuniu.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angi $1.03 billion 0.34 $43.83 million $0.93 9.49 Tuniu $523.18 million 0.16 $10.57 million $0.02 36.27

Angi has higher revenue and earnings than Tuniu. Angi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tuniu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Angi beats Tuniu on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angi

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals. The company's Ads and Leads segment connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide network of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, mobile, and magazine advertising to certified service professionals, as well as services and tools, including quoting, invoicing, and payment services. This segment provides consumers access to online True Cost Guide, which provides project cost information for various project types, as well as a library of home services-related content. Its Services segment offers a pre-priced offering, pursuant to which consumers can request services through Angi and Handy branded platforms and pay for such services on the applicable platform directly; and provides professionals with access to a pool of consumers seeking service professionals and must validate their home services experience, as well as attest to holding the requisite license(s) and maintain an acceptable rating to remain on Services platforms. The company's International segment operates Travaux, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Werkspo, and Homestars home services marketplaces. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC Inc.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels, including tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

