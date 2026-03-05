Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 1,427 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $630.18 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.41. The firm has a market cap of $843.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
- Positive Sentiment: Big net inflows into equity ETFs in February reinforce demand for large-cap passive funds like VOO, supporting price strength. Equity ETFs Added $110 Billion in February – See the Leading ETFs
- Positive Sentiment: A new SPIVA-style finding that active ETFs struggle to outperform bolsters the case for low-cost, passive S&P 500 trackers such as VOO (flows and allocation tilts toward passive products). New SPIVA Report Shows Active ETFs Struggle to Outperform
- Positive Sentiment: Early-session recovery across US indices and improved intraday technical support helped lift S&P 500-linked ETFs, aiding VOO’s relief rally. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecasts – US Indices Recover in Early Wednesday Move
- Positive Sentiment: Individual S&P 500 constituents reporting upside (e.g., Best Buy) provided localized lift to the index, which benefits VOO directly. Best Buy tops S&P 500 after earnings beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Vanguard expanded its product lineup with three new funds — noteworthy for the firm’s growth but not directly material to VOO’s S&P 500 exposure. Vanguard launches three new funds
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons between SPY and VOO highlight cost/liquidity differences for traders, but both track the same index so VOO’s performance remains tied to S&P 500 moves. Better S&P 500 ETF: State Street’s SPY vs. Vanguard’s VOO
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing Middle East tensions (including Strait of Hormuz closure headlines) have recently driven futures and intraday volatility, creating downside risk that can pressure VOO during risk-off episodes. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Plunge After Closure Of Strait Of Hormuz
- Negative Sentiment: Recent daily swings and premarket dips tied to geopolitical headlines show the market’s sensitivity to external shocks — a short-term headwind for broad-market ETFs like VOO. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 3/3/2026?
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
