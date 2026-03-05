Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 1,427 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $630.18 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.41. The firm has a market cap of $843.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

