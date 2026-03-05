ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 2,500 Shares

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $21,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,350. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ReposiTrak Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TRAK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.75. 120,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,660. The company has a market cap of $159.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. ReposiTrak Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $23.72.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ReposiTrak by 63.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ReposiTrak during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReposiTrak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

