Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Trading Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 470.18 and last traded at GBX 470.18. 248,820,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 561% from the average session volume of 37,628,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.50.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 10.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 457.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 418.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats.

