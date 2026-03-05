Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Short Interest Update

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,890,452 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 29th total of 24,025,317 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,038 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,038 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 11,684 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $89,032.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 277,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,085.68. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $143,979.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 422,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,225.46. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 93,302 shares of company stock valued at $724,355 in the last 90 days. 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of RLAY opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company’s core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

Further Reading

