Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) Receives $227.50 Average PT from Analysts

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RRX

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 36,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.52, for a total transaction of $7,915,618.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,790.24. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 4,500 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,060. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,451 shares of company stock worth $11,386,689. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,658,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,264 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 25.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,430,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after acquiring an additional 701,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,031,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 30.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,083,000 after purchasing an additional 476,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,905,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,426,000 after purchasing an additional 405,828 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 2.5%

RRX opened at $209.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.10. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $229.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.