Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centene (CNC)

Centene (NYSE: CNC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2026 – Centene had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Centene had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Centene was given a new $44.00 price target by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2026 – Centene was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/13/2026 – Centene had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $43.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Centene had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Centene had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Centene was upgraded by Argus to “hold”.

2/9/2026 – Centene had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Centene was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/22/2026 – Centene had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Centene had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/9/2026 – Centene was given a new $47.00 price target by Mizuho.

1/7/2026 – Centene was given a new $43.00 price target by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Centene had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Centene had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.