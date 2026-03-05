Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American International Group (AIG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American International Group (NYSE: AIG):
- 3/5/2026 – American International Group was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – American International Group had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $77.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – American International Group had its price target raised by Mizuho from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – American International Group had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – American International Group had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – American International Group had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $90.00 to $85.00.
- 1/16/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $91.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $89.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $84.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – American International Group had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – American International Group had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – American International Group had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
American International Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 33.21%.
The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.
