Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American International Group (AIG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American International Group (NYSE: AIG):

3/5/2026 – American International Group was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – American International Group had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $77.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – American International Group had its price target raised by Mizuho from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – American International Group had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – American International Group had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – American International Group had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $90.00 to $85.00.

1/16/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $91.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $89.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $84.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – American International Group had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – American International Group had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – American International Group had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – American International Group had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

