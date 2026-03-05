Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nordson (NDSN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2026 – Nordson had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $285.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Nordson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Nordson was given a new $335.00 price target by DA Davidson.

2/21/2026 – Nordson was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/20/2026 – Nordson had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $278.00 to $314.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Nordson had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $295.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Nordson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 8,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.04, for a total transaction of $2,556,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,814.72. This represents a 54.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundaram Nagarajan sold 41,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $12,258,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,010,286.24. This represents a 39.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,577 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,216. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

