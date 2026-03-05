Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nordson (NDSN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) in the last few weeks:
- 2/24/2026 – Nordson had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $285.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – Nordson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – Nordson was given a new $335.00 price target by DA Davidson.
- 2/21/2026 – Nordson was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 2/20/2026 – Nordson had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $278.00 to $314.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2026 – Nordson had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $295.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2026 – Nordson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson
In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 8,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.04, for a total transaction of $2,556,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,814.72. This represents a 54.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundaram Nagarajan sold 41,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $12,258,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,010,286.24. This represents a 39.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,577 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,216. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nordson
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.