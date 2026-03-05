RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a 14.3% increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.
RCI Hospitality Price Performance
NASDAQ:RICK opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.82. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
About RCI Hospitality
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified hospitality and entertainment company focused on the ownership and operation of adult nightclubs and themed sports bars throughout the United States and select international markets. The company’s U.S. Nightclub segment includes venues branded as Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx and various other upscale adult entertainment clubs, offering private dance experiences, VIP services and live performances. Its Restaurant & Bar segment operates Bombshells, a brunch-themed sports bar chain featuring chef-driven menus, craft cocktails and game-day viewing in a military-inspired setting.
In addition to its brick-and-mortar venues, RCI Hospitality deploys proprietary digital platforms for talent recruitment, training and scheduling, helping to streamline operations and drive customer engagement.
