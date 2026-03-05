RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a 14.3% increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.82. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

About RCI Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $7,459,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1,375.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 73,943 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 16.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 26,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified hospitality and entertainment company focused on the ownership and operation of adult nightclubs and themed sports bars throughout the United States and select international markets. The company’s U.S. Nightclub segment includes venues branded as Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx and various other upscale adult entertainment clubs, offering private dance experiences, VIP services and live performances. Its Restaurant & Bar segment operates Bombshells, a brunch-themed sports bar chain featuring chef-driven menus, craft cocktails and game-day viewing in a military-inspired setting.

In addition to its brick-and-mortar venues, RCI Hospitality deploys proprietary digital platforms for talent recruitment, training and scheduling, helping to streamline operations and drive customer engagement.

