RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,140 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings makes up 1.4% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $153,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $157,190,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,078,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,818,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,026,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 227,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,517,000 after buying an additional 49,773 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $527.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.67.

RBC opened at $570.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.71. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $297.28 and a 52-week high of $589.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.47.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company’s product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.

The company’s bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.

